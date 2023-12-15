Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Short Interest Up 22.7% in November

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,580,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the November 15th total of 17,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

In other news, CFO Ira Duarte acquired 85,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $75,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 85,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $75,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William P. Forbes acquired 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 285,000 shares of company stock worth $260,650 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 27.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRTX stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $273.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21,127.62% and a negative net margin of 97.45%. The business had revenue of $31.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRTX. StockNews.com upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

