Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Shares Up 2.3%

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. 1,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 4,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Hexagon Composites ASA Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52.

Hexagon Composites ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hexagon Composites ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of composite pressure cylinders and fuel systems in Norway, Europe, North America, South-East Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hexagon Agility, Hexagon Ragasco, Hexagon Digital Wave, and Hexagon Purus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon Composites ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon Composites ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.