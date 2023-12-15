HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 5,237,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average daily volume of 1,401,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered HIVE Digital Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get HIVE Digital Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $323.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.52% and a negative net margin of 174.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIVE. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 786.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.