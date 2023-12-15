Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Humana by 102,197.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228,377 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $690,516,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 723.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,821 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth about $421,332,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 393.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 698,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,987,000 after acquiring an additional 557,432 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.61.
Humana Trading Down 3.9 %
Humana stock opened at $468.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $482.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The stock has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Humana Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.68%.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
