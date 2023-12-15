Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Trading Down 3.9% After Insider Selling

Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $101.18 and last traded at $101.19. 64,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 127,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.34.

Specifically, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $30,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $418,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,107,949.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $30,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,514 shares of company stock worth $1,719,700. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

HURN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.29 and a 200-day moving average of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $358.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

