Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Cut to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Icosavax Stock Performance

Shares of Icosavax stock opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $784.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.07. Icosavax has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $16.45.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Equities research analysts predict that Icosavax will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Icosavax during the third quarter worth about $124,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Icosavax during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Icosavax by 11.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 271,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 28,686 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Icosavax during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Icosavax by 97.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Icosavax

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.

