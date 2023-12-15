Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $155.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC lowered their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America cut Illumina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.90.

Illumina stock opened at $131.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.10. Illumina has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $238.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,444 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Illumina by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,186,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

