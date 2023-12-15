Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Illumina from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.90.

Illumina stock opened at $131.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.87 and a 200-day moving average of $154.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.09. Illumina has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Illumina by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 37,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,985 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $4,280,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

