Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF) Trading Up 6.2%

Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 3,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Ingenia Communities Group Stock Up 6.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61.

About Ingenia Communities Group

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) is a leading operator, owner and developer offering quality residential communities and holiday accommodation. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, the Group is included in the S&P/ASX 200. Across Ingenia Lifestyle, Ingenia Gardens, Ingenia Holidays and Ingenia Rental, the Group's $2.3 billion property portfolio includes 107 communities and development sites and is continuing to grow.

