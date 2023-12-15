Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Major Shareholder Sells 14,212 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 14,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $1,171,779.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,511,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,520,041.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mak Capital One Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agilysys alerts:

On Wednesday, December 13th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 35,794 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,967.22.

On Friday, December 8th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 11,173 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $936,632.59.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 33,457 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $2,896,372.49.

Agilysys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $81.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.98 and a beta of 0.83. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.80 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGYS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Agilysys

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 370.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 751.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 35.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.