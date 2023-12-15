Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Major Shareholder Sells 17,123 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 17,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $1,020,017.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,777,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,137,319.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 20,341 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $1,240,394.18.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.94. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $76.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. On average, analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCOR shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

