Insider Selling: Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Sells $637,600.00 in Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,093. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ban Seng Teh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $85.33 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $87.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

