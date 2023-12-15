Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP) Shares Up 4.9%

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 191,827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 245,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72.

Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Veterinary Partners

Inspire Veterinary Partners Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Veterinary Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

