Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $199.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $165.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IBP. Evercore ISI upgraded Installed Building Products from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Installed Building Products from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Installed Building Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.40.

IBP stock opened at $183.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.70. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $84.02 and a 52 week high of $185.66.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.21 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.10%.

In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,068,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 524.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 51,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 42,861 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

