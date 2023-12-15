Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Short Interest Update

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 75,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercorp Financial Services in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.90 price objective on the stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:IFS opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.18. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.17). Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $418.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Intercorp Financial Services news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp bought 482,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,643,980.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 494,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,893,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercorp Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

See Also

