IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stake Lowered by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.46.

IQVIA Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:IQV opened at $230.44 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $241.86. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

