iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,876 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $98.58 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.28.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

