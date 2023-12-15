iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV opened at $103.14 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $107.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

