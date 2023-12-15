iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP) Shares Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,451,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 605,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474 shares during the last quarter.

IBMP stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

