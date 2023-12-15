iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Short Interest Down 15.9% in November

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,040,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the November 15th total of 19,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,366,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,868,000 after purchasing an additional 84,037,622 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,144 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,462,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $101.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.59 and a fifty-two week high of $101.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

