iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 904,900 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the November 15th total of 796,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $66.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day moving average is $65.59. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.92 and a fifty-two week high of $73.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 46,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 261.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 89,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $9,197,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $4,281,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,311,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,800,000 after purchasing an additional 818,508 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.