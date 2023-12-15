Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $120.60, but opened at $130.14. Jabil shares last traded at $128.90, with a volume of 434,754 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. Jabil’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $2,076,131.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,072,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $2,076,131.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 314,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,201,576. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 15.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,528,000 after buying an additional 1,440,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after buying an additional 2,591,893 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Jabil by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,392,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,236,000 after buying an additional 36,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Jabil by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after buying an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Jabil by 5.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,528,000 after buying an additional 221,458 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

