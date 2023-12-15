Jayshree Ullal Sells 21,500 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $4,880,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,714,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,191,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 29th, Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $4,662,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00.
- On Thursday, November 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 22,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total value of $4,754,250.00.
- On Tuesday, October 31st, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00.
Arista Networks Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $231.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.37. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $234.40. The company has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after buying an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,313 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $465,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $308,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
