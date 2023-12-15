Jayshree Ullal Sells 21,500 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $4,880,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,714,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,191,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Wednesday, November 29th, Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $4,662,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 22,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total value of $4,754,250.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $231.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.37. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $234.40. The company has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after buying an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,313 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $465,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $308,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.