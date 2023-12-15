Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,621 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $12,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 302,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 18.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 49.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,991,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI opened at $54.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

