Johnson Rice Lowers Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) to Hold

Johnson Rice cut shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRK. StockNews.com raised shares of Comstock Resources to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Comstock Resources stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $376.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Stories

