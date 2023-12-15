JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ)

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kanzhun

Kanzhun Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BZ opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.24 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. Kanzhun has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $26.26.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.11 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kanzhun will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Kanzhun by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,728,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,896,000 after acquiring an additional 421,441 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kanzhun by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 174,443 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Kanzhun by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 535,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 71,216 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Kanzhun by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kanzhun by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 397,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 137,151 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kanzhun

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.