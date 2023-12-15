Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY) Trading 6.2% Higher

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report) traded up 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.38. 58,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 161,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,710 ($21.47) to GBX 1,740 ($21.84) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Up 6.2 %

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.79.

(Get Free Report)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace in the Netherlands and internationally. It focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.