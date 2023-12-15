Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Trading Up 11%

Shares of Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) were up 11% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $249.67 and last traded at $249.67. Approximately 10 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.00.
Kardex Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.62 and its 200 day moving average is $215.04.
Kardex Company Profile
Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.
