Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Trading Up 11%

Shares of Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) were up 11% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $249.67 and last traded at $249.67. Approximately 10 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.00.

Kardex Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.62 and its 200 day moving average is $215.04.

Kardex Company Profile

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

