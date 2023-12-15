Karoon Energy (OTCMKTS:KRNGF) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:KRNGF – Get Free Report) was down 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52.

About Karoon Energy

Karoon Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Australia and Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Santos Basin located in the State of Sáo Paulo, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Karoon Gas Australia Ltd and changed its name to Karoon Energy Ltd in December 2018.

