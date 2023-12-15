Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target to $10.00

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AGNC. Barclays started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGNC

AGNC Investment Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.33. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.17 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 28.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,875,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,535,000 after buying an additional 536,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,303,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,695,000 after purchasing an additional 523,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,338,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,098,000 after purchasing an additional 402,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,873,000 after purchasing an additional 334,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at $79,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.