Kenneth Duda Sells 3,500 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $790,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,600 shares in the company, valued at $46,430,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Friday, November 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total transaction of $4,125,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total value of $3,929,200.00.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $231.09 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $234.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.