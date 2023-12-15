Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KEY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Keyera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$35.32.

Shares of KEY opened at C$32.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.10. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$27.98 and a 1 year high of C$34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.54, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.09.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.66 billion. Keyera had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.9212191 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

