KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) Shares Down 0.7%

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.81 and last traded at $28.87. 107,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 115,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.07.

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 365,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 2,338.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

About KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF

The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KFA MLM index. The fund aims to track an index of long and short managed futures, based on a trend following methodology. The fund allocates to commodity, currency and global fixed income futures based on relative historical volatility.

