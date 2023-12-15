Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Komatsu Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of KMTUY opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. Komatsu has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $31.03.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter. Komatsu had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Komatsu will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, and bulldozers, motor graders, dump truck, rope and hybrid shovels, electric wheel loaders, continuous miners, and jumbo drills; The company also provides forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, feller bunchers, excavators, mini excavators, and forklifts; demolition, waste, and recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mini shovels; material handling equipment; and tunnel-boring machines, pipe layers, towing tractors, and engines.

