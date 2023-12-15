Largo (TSE:LGO) Trading Down 8.6%

Largo Inc. (TSE:LGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.66 and last traded at C$2.66. 125,415 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 58,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$170.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.47.

Largo (TSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Largo had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of C$59.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Largo Inc. will post 0.5223881 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

