Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) & Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO) Head to Head Survey

Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) and Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Royalty Management and Liberty Tax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royalty Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Tax 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

52.0% of Royalty Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Liberty Tax shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Royalty Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Liberty Tax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Royalty Management has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Tax has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Royalty Management and Liberty Tax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royalty Management N/A -4.91% -8.62% Liberty Tax 0.98% 1.61% 0.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Royalty Management and Liberty Tax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royalty Management N/A N/A $3.89 million N/A N/A Liberty Tax $132.55 million 0.00 -$2.16 million ($0.21) N/A

Royalty Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Tax.

Summary

Liberty Tax beats Royalty Management on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royalty Management

Royalty Management Holding Corporation operates as a royalty company that identifies and invests in undervalued assets. It acquires and invests in natural resources, patents, intellectual property, and digital assets. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

About Liberty Tax

Liberty Tax, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States. The company offers its products and services through a network of company-owned offices and franchised locations under the Liberty Tax, Liberty Tax Service, Liberty Income Tax, Liberty Canada, and SiempreTax+ brand names. The company was formerly known as JTH Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Liberty Tax, Inc. in July 2014. Liberty Tax, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

