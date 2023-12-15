LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
LIXIL Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JSGRY opened at $23.88 on Friday. LIXIL has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $35.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.64.
About LIXIL
