LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

LIXIL Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSGRY opened at $23.88 on Friday. LIXIL has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $35.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.64.

Get LIXIL alerts:

About LIXIL

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates water technology and housing technology business in Japan and internationally. It offers fixtures and vanities, which includes ceramic toilets, bidets, urinals, and basins, and vanities; bathing products, such as bath tubs, showers enclosures, whirlpool, and wellness solutions; and bathroom fittings, including single and two lever faucets and accessories, as well as hands and head showers, thermostats, and shower systems.

Receive News & Ratings for LIXIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIXIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.