Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) PT Raised to C$22.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.56% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.67.
Lundin Gold Stock Performance
Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$283.31 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 1.369898 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lundin Gold Company Profile
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
