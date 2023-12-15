Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) PT Raised to C$3.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 81.35% from the stock’s current price.

Mandalay Resources Price Performance

Mandalay Resources stock opened at C$1.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$179.26 million, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.80. Mandalay Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.30 and a 52-week high of C$3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$54.88 million for the quarter. Mandalay Resources had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 3.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Mandalay Resources will post 0.1480392 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

