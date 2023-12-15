Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives C$30.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MFC. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MFC

Insider Activity at Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total value of C$267,335.41. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MFC opened at C$28.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.42. The company has a current ratio of 123.80, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$23.69 and a 12 month high of C$28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.10. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of C$9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.82 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.6131105 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.