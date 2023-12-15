Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Short Interest Down 21.3% in November

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 541,300 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 687,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Marin Software Trading Up 12.6 %

Shares of MRIN opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.48.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 77.88% and a negative net margin of 117.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Marin Software in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MRIN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Marin Software by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,147,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 237,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marin Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Marin Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Marin Software by 115.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the period. 10.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marin Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.