Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the November 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTNB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,325,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 29,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 154,094 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 52,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 8,516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 559,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTNB opened at $0.22 on Friday. Matinas BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Matinas BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Matinas BioPharma had a negative net margin of 479.18% and a negative return on equity of 70.72%.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

