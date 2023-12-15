Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT)

Investment analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 290.63% from the company’s previous close.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Trading Down 4.5 %

CTNT stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Company Profile

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the parallel-import vehicle dealership business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.

