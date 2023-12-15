Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) Trading 2.3% Higher

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.54 and last traded at $23.54. 652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

Medallion Bank Stock Up 2.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23.

Get Medallion Bank alerts:

Medallion Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medallion Bank

About Medallion Bank

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medallion Bank stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Medallion Bank ( NASDAQ:MBNKP Free Report ) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medallion Bank were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

(Get Free Report)

Medallion Bank, an industrial bank, originates consumer loans, raises deposits, and conducts other banking activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, and Other. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.