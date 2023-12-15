MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in MetLife were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 286,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $656,000. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in MetLife by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 53,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $73.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on MET. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

