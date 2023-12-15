MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Trading Up 9.1%

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.52 and last traded at $16.52. Approximately 11,453 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 408% from the average daily volume of 2,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89.

