Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,084,000 after purchasing an additional 401,413 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,820 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,790,000 after buying an additional 1,789,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,681,000 after buying an additional 563,052 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $70.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.13 and a 200-day moving average of $70.78. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.