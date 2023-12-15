Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 523,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Mondelez International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 450,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,846,000 after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $70.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

