Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.18

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.18 and traded as high as $45.36. Mueller Industries shares last traded at $44.61, with a volume of 944,264 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MLI

Mueller Industries Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $819.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $37,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $37,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 10,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $397,192.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,635.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth about $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.