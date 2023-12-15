Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Short Interest Down 21.3% in November

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 235,800 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 299,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Myomo Trading Up 10.3 %

MYO stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.46. Myomo has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $4.73.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 million. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 87.67% and a negative net margin of 42.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Myomo will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kirk bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,146.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Myomo during the first quarter worth $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Myomo during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Myomo by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 65,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Myomo by 25.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. 21.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

